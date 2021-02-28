Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,244 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $51,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

