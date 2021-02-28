Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,288 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.97% of MaxLinear worth $55,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,755. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

