Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of American International Group worth $45,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

