Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $44.36 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $44,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.45 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

