Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $50.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $50,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,739 shares of company stock valued at $25,789,241. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.