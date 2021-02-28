Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $54.99 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $54,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

