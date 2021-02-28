Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 57,125 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.98% of WSFS Financial worth $44,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 134,094 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

