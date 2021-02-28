Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.66% of SelectQuote worth $56,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.63. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,353,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

