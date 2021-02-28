Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,985 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.51% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

MLCO stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.