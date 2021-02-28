Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,187 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,187 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Ball worth $44,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

