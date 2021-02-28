Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,610 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $52,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

