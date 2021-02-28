Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 41,892 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,892 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $47,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

