Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 446,471 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 446,471 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 251,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -292.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.