Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,945 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

