Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Up 1,153.5% in February

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 1,153.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Allied Security Innovations alerts:

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.