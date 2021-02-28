Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Up 1,153.5% in February

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 1,153.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Allied Security Innovations
