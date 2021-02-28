AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $387,841.39 and approximately $1,316.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

