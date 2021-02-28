Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALBKF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.
Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile
