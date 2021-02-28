Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALBKF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

