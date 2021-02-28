Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $233.26 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $233.26 million and $97.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00079054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00473642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00193425 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

