Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

