Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $2,036.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,948.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,717.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

