Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.72.
About Alps Alpine
Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.
