Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.