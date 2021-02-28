Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the January 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMADY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMADY stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

