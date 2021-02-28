AMATEN (AMA) Reaches One Day Volume of $864.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One AMATEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $246,454.06 and $864.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00454707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00075263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00464708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00206486 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

