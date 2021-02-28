Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.99 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $219.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ambarella.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Ambarella stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,398. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

