Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

