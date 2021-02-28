Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.