AMEPAY (AME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 133.8% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

