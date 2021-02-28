AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in February

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.