América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

AMX stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

