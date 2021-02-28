American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

AXL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 1,702,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

