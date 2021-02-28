American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the January 28th total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.