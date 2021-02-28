Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $58.16 on Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $58.16 or 0.00132558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.