Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244.62 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $244.62 million and $15.00 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00721251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 514,416,692 coins and its circulating supply is 324,744,450 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

