Analysts Anticipate Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anchiano Therapeutics.

ANCN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.93. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

