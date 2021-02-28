Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report sales of $486.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $493.40 million. Atlassian posted sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

TEAM stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day moving average is $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

