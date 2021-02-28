Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

