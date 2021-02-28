Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.82. Crocs reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 148.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 210.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crocs by 204.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

