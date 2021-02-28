Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.36) to ($6.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

FBRX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $365.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

