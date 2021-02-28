Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $396.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.96 million and the highest is $403.70 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $924.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.76 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.