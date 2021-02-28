Analysts Anticipate Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 49,459,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,556,133. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

