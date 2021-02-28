Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $185.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $758.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.69 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $391.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

