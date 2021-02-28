Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.