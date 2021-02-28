Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $855.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $855.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $824.30 million and the highest is $909.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

SBH stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

