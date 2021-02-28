Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

