Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 163,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,659. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,921.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,826. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.