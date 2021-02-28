Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $129.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Cree reported sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $610.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Cree stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Cree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

