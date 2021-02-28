Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.09 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,146 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $247,242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.