Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $154.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $156.70 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $166.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $610.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $635.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $619.65 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $7,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

