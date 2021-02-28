Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $45.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.11 million to $46.32 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $189.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $192.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $207.48 million, with estimates ranging from $204.11 million to $212.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

