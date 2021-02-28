Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.59 million and the lowest is $296.10 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.