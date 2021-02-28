Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.59 million and the lowest is $296.10 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.